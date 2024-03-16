NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Miami Heat
Best contract: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (3-years, $13.3 million)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been one of the most consistent bright spots for the Miami Heat this season. He has a real chance to develop into a star down the line and the fact that he's on a rookie deal and the Heat will have his rights for at least the next three years is a good place for the franchise to be in.
Jaquez is going to blossom in the next year or two and the Heat is going to be huge beneficiaries on that front because he's still on his rookie deal. This is easily the best contract Miami has on its books heading into the offseason.
Worst contract: Tyler Herro (3-years, $93 million)
To those who have followed the Miami Heat closely over the last couple of seasons, it's not crazy or a surprise to see Tyler Herro in this spot. Listen, Herro is a good player. He is going to be a good player in the NBA for likely a very long time. However, he hasn't been a great fit as a starter for the Heat. For one reason or another, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to admit it. In fact, that's one of his flaws as a head coach.
Nevertheless, because of his awkward fit, his trade value around the league is not high. If Miami gets to a point where they're ready to trade him, they're going to struggle. And it doesn't help that he can't seem to shake the injury bug either. Whether they're willing to admit it or not, the Heat has a real problem on their hands when it comes to Herro and what the plan for him is in the long run.