NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Best contract: Anthony Edwards (5-years, $206 million)
The Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as a real threat heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs. One of the biggest reasons why is the continued emergence of budding superstar Anthony Edwards. There's a very real chance that Edwards ends up becoming one of the faces of the league in a few years. The fact that the Wolves already have him under contract for the foreseeable future is a great sign for this team's future.
To have Edwards locked up over the next five seasons for just over $200 million is huge. If Edwards continues to develop, as many assume he will, the Wolves could have him on one of the league's best deals.
Worst contract: Karl-Anthony Towns (4-years, $220 million)
On the other end of the spectrum. with Edwards emerging as he has over the last couple of seasons, Karl-Anthony Towns looks more and more like a possible expendable piece. Of course, the problem in that line of thinking is the fact that the Wolves are set to pay KAT roughly $220 million over the next four seasons.
It's not just that the Wolves are overpaying for KAT's services but also that he's almost untradable at the moment because of that contract.