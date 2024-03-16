NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Boston Celtics
Best contract: Derrick White (1-year, $19.5 million)
The Boston Celtics have one of the most loaded rosters in the NBA this season, certainly in the Eastern Conference. While it may be difficult to pinpoint a "best" contract on the team, it's hard to not consider Derrick White. With one year remaining on his contract worth less than $20 million, it's fair to say that White may very well be the best-value contract on the roster.
White nearly made the All-Star team this past season this season and is likely going to put the Celtics in a very difficult situation once he's able to hit the open market. If White isn't back with the Celtics after next season, it would be a huge loss for the team.
Worst contract: Jaylen Brown (5-years, $285.8 million)
It honestly shouldn't be a surprise that Jalen Brown represents the worst contract on the Celtics at the moment. Even though he's a very good player, and arguably one of the best No. 2 options in the league, if that's even what you would characterize him as, the fact that he's going to be making nearly $50 million next season is pretty wild.
And that number is only going to rise moving forward, which is going to put the team in a difficult financial stiuation moving forward. During the 2027–28 NBA season, the Celtics will be paying Brown $61 million.