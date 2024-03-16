NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
New York Knicks
Best contract: Josh Hart (4-years, $81 million)
Since acquiring him at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, there's an argument to be made that aside from Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart has been the most important player for the New York Knicks. That may not be the case with OG Anunoby on the roster, but Hart still represents the best contract on the team. He'd due roughly $20 million over the next four seasons.
To put the icing on the cake, Hart has a team option for the final year of his deal. If something goes wrong over the course of the next four years, which seems hard to believe, the Knicks do have an out after three seasons. Talk about a great deal for New York.
Worst contract: Julius Randle (2-years, $63 million)
Even though Julius Randle has provided real value for the New York Knicks over the last two seasons, he's probably the one contract on the team's books that is a tough financial pill to swallow. But even at $30-ish million per year over two seasons isn't that bad. But that just tells you how good of a financial situation the Knicks currently find themselves in heading into the offseason.
But if the Knicks did want to trade Randle this summer, they could run into some issues as that market may not be strong with two years on his deal left.