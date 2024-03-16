NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Best contract: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (3-years, $115 million)
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference this season and they're going to have a real chance to make some noise in the postseason. Whether or not they'll be able to make a deep run largely depends on how far Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can carry the team. And as a budding superstar, SGA is on a great deal for the next three years.
The secret is out; SGA is a superstar. And the Thunder's performance in the Western Conference this season has echoed that. The fact that he's on such a great deal for the next few years is going to allow the Thunder to get aggressive heading into the offseason.
Worst contract: Lu Dort (3-years, $52 million)
Because of how young the Thunder are, they don't really have any "bad" contracts on their books. However, Lu Dort is one that could be labeled as that considering he's seen a slight decline in his production in each of the last two seasons. At the very least, it's something to keep an eye on heading into the offseason.
It's still not a terrible deal but it's also not a great one considering his recent regression over the past two seasons.