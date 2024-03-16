NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Orlando Magic
Best contract: Paolo Banchero (2-years, $27 million)
As one of the brightest young teams in the league, one of the bigger reasons for the Orlando Magic's continued rise is Paolo Banchero. And for the next two seasons, he's going to be on a very affordable deal. It's going to give the Magic a small window to add another big-salary player if they want. There will be a time when the Magic have to pay Banchero a big-money extension. However, for now, Banchero is on one of the best contracts in the NBA.
And he's only going to get better in the next couple of seasons, which should be a tremendous help for the Magic as they look to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference.
Worst contract: Jonathan Isaac (1-year, $17 million)
Over the course of his young career with the Orlando Magic, Jonathan Isaac simply hasn't panned out as they hoped he would. He had one extremely encouraging season and then injuries took a huge toll on his young career. While there's still hope he can be a functional player for the Magic next season, he's unlikely to play a big role and because of that, his $17 million payday is going to be viewed as somewhat of an overpay.