NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Philadelphia 76ers
Best contract: Joel Embiid (3-years, $165 million)
Over the past few seasons, the one constant for the Philadelphia 76ers has been Joel Embiid. When he's healthy, the Sixers are a championship contender. When he isn't, they've barely been an average team. Because of that, it's almost impossible to consider whatever the Sixers are paying Embiid as a great deal.
With Embiid, the Sixers are relevant. And in the NBA, can you truly put a price tag on relevancy in a league that's full of mediocrity?
Worst contract: Paul Reed (2-years, $15 million)
With literally no other notable player under contract heading into the offseason (other than Joel Embiid), Paul Reed is the player that falls into this category for the Sixers. Reed is not a bad player and has emerged as a productive backup option for the Sixers behind Embiid. He's likely to play a similar role for the Sixers next season, no matter how they retool the roster around their franchise MVP.
Reed is not on a bad contract; he gets this label as default because of the clean sheet the Sixers have heading into the offseason.