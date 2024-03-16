NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Phoenix Suns
Best contract: Kevin Durant (2-years, $106 million)
The Phoenix Suns have one of the most imbalanced financial sheets in the NBA. It's almost like they're paying their top 4 players every penny they have at their disposal and then not much to everyone else on their roster. It's a bold player that few other teams have attempted over the course of the Association. So far, it hasn't worked out that well for the Suns.
But the one player that is worth the contract is Kevin Durant. You know what you're getting from him every night and he continues to be one of the most unguardable players in the NBA.
Worst contract: Bradley Beal (3-years, $161 million)
You can make the argument that the Suns are overpaying across the board. However, when it comes to a third option, I'm not sure if Bradley Beal is worth the money the Suns are on the hook for over the next three seasons. Add in the fact that Beal has struggled to remain healthy over the last few years of his career, including this season, and it makes this contract situation look even worse.
Beal is a good player and slightly overpaid at this point in his career. I don't think there's anything wrong is saying that.