NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
San Antonio Spurs
Best contract: Victor Wembanyama (3-years, $43)
The San Antonio Spurs are in good hands heading into the future as long as Victor Wembanyama is on the roster. Heading into just his second year of his rookie deal, Wemby operates as the best contract, considering he's already one of the better young players in the league, contract on the team.
And the scary part of all this is the fact that Wemby is only going to get better as the years go on. When you think of it, Wemby is the worst version of himself that he's ever going to be. That has to be a scary thought for the rest of the league.
Worst contract: Keldon Johnson (3-years, $54 million)
Objectively, Keldon Johnson is not a bad player. He's far from that. He's not even overpaid for what he brings to the Spurs. It's just that I'm not sure he's going to be a part of their future overall. And that's the biggest issue that the Spurs can face with Johnson down the line. But that's where Wembanyama's contract for the next few years will make everything easier.
The Spurs have a pretty clean cap but Johnson is one contract that jumps out when you look at where this team stands on the financial front heading into the offseason.