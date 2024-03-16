NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Toronto Raptors
Best contract: Bruce Brown (1-year, $23 million)
There's a very strong argument to make that Bruce Brown is the best-value contract the Toronto Raptors have on their books considering they're likely going to get a strong return for him on the trade market this offseason. You can probably throw Scottie Barnes in this category but he's likely going to be in line for a hefty contract extension at some point soon.
Brown is a good player on a very affordable expiring contract. The Raptors are likely going to take full advantage of that on the trade block.
Worst contract: Jakob Poeltl (3-years, $59 million)
With all due respect to Jakob Poeltl, I simply didn't understand this deal when the Raptors made it. Poeltl is going to be 29 years old by the time next season begins. Considering the Raptors are in the midst of a retooling, he doesn't exactly fit with this team's altered timeline. Poeltl is a good player but might be slightly overpaid by the Raptors. Even more so considering that Toronto is in a transition phase.
But, hey, maybe the Raptors know something we don't. We shall see how this pans out with Poeltl in the long run.