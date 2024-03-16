NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Utah Jazz
Best contract: Jordan Clarkson (2-years, $28 million)
It was somewhat surprising when the Utah Jazz elected to re-sign Jordan Clarkson during the offseason. However, perhaps they knew exactly what they were doing with such a move. Even though he's not a star player at this point in his career, Clarkson is a very valuable contributor off the bench. There's a chance he could be a game-changing sixth man for a contender next season. And on a great contract, due just $14 million per year for the next two seasons, the Jazz could find some real value for Clarkson on the trade block this summer.
Perhaps this is exactly what the Jazz were betting on when they re-signed him last summer. If so, you have to give this front office some props.
Worst contract: John Collins (2-years, $53 million)
Even though it's not a terribly long contract, John Collins has fallen off quite a bit since his glory days earlier in his career with the Atlanta Hawks. With two big-money years remaining on his contract, the Jazz are likely going to have to eat this money. Utah took a flier on him and it hasn't paid off that much, certainly not the way that the gamble for Clarkson is likely going to in the not-so-distant future.