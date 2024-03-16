NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Brooklyn Nets
Best contract: Mikal Bridges (2-years, $48 million)
Over the past year, Mikal Bridges has become one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA. He's on a very good contract and is due a little under $50 million over the next two seasons. That will allow Brooklyn to get aggressive heading into the offseason as they look to build an Eastern Conference contender around him.
Bridges is a very good player and might even have a ceiling that borderlines an NBA superstar. Whether or not he will ever get there remains to be seen, but at least for now, there's no question that he represents as one of the best contracts in the NBA. Certainly for the Brooklyn Nets.
Worst contract: Ben Simmons (1-year, $40 million)
Even though Ben Simmons only has one year remaining on his current contract with the Brooklyn Nets, it's difficult to put any other player on the roster in this spot. He's due $40 million next season and considering that he just underwent another back procedure, it's hard to envision him making much of an impact this upcoming season for the Nets.
When you take his injury history into account, and the fact that he's due $40 million next season, it's easy to say that, at least in a one-year sample, Simmons represents one of the worst contracts in the NBA.