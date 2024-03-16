NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Washington Wizards
Best contract: Deni Avdija (4-years, $55 million)
It hasn't been a banner year for the Washington Wizards but Deni Avdija has been an otherwise bright spot for the team this season. Avdija is having a career year across the board in which he's averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. And as the season has gone on, Avdija has looked better and better for the Wizards.
The fact that they locked him up for the next four years before this recent tear is a good sign for the franchise moving forward. Avdija may not be the team's next franchise star but he could provide great value as the team begins this new era of Wizards basketball.
Worst contract: Jordan Poole (3-years, $96 million)
The Wizards took the gamble in acquiring Jordan Poole from the Golden State Warriors last offseason. Poole has had a rough first year with the Wizards. He's not likely a starter in this league and is being paid like one. That's a place that no team ever wants to be in the NBA. But that's exactly where the Wizards find themselves with Poole.