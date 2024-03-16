NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Cleveland Cavaliers
Best contract: Jarrett Allen (2-years, $40 million)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quite impressive this season in the Eastern Conference. They're likely to finish as a top 3 seed in the East and could finish as high as No. 2 heading into the NBA Playoffs. But, make no mistake, this is a team that has some big questions heading into the offseason. But when it comes to one player that the team shouldn't move, that's Jarrett Allen. With two years and $40 million left on his current contract, he is arguably the best value player on the roster heading into the summer.
Worst contract: Darius Garland (4-years, $163 million)
On the other end of the spectrum, Darius Garland is a player who may have the "worst" contract on the team heading into the offseason. Garland has been a good player for the team and he continues to develop at a strong pace but as a potential third-best player on the team, he's going to be making a ton of money over the next four years.
The Cavs don't have "bad" contracts on their books but Garland could quickly fall into that list if he doesn't make a big jump over the next two seasons.