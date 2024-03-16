NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Dallas Mavericks
Best contract: Luka Doncic (3-years, $137.8 million)
The Dallas Mavericks are in a good spot when you look at this team's future and Luka Doncic is a big reason why. As one of the five best players in the NBA, it's easy to argue that Luka has the best contract on the team. Luka is averaging a career-high 34 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Worst contract: Kyrie Irving (2-years, $83 million)
It's all about context for Kyrie Irving. In a vacuum, he's one of the most talented offensive players in the league. However, this exercise is not played out in a vacuum. The reality is, even if the Mavs wanted to trade Kyrie and move off of this deal, there's no guarantee that they'll be able to. That could leave Dallas stuck with Kyrie over the final two years of this deal.
Because it could also put them in a bind when it comes to upgrading the roster around Luka Doncic, it becomes quite clear just how bad this contract may be in the long run. Kyrie is not a bad player but when you add his reputation around the league, his trade value, and where the Mavs are in terms of the Western Conference hierarchy, it certainly doesn't leave the team in good standing.