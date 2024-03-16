NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Detroit Pistons
Best contract: Ausar Thompson (3-years, $28 million)
The Detroit Pistons took the gamble to take Ausar Thompson at the 2023 NBA Draft when it perhaps wasn't the most popular of picks and it's paid off in spurts this season. Still in the first year of his rookie deal, Thompson is likely going to be a key cog in the Pistons' future for a very long time. Already one of the best defenders in the league, Thompson is only going to get better as he grows into his skill set.
Worst contract: Isaiah Stewart (4-years, $60 million)
With such a young roster, it's hard to identify a "worst" contract for the Pistons. For the sake of this exercise, Isaiah Stewart likely fits the billing as a contract that could turn bad for Detroit. Stewart is due $60 million over the next four years but is far from a guaranteed foundational piece for the future.
Because of that, he probably fits as the team's "worst" contract at the moment. That said, if Stewart continues to play at the level he's been playing at this season, this specific narrative could quickly change.