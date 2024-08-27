NBA execs reveal unexpected pick for 2024-25 MVP in offseason survey
In their annual offseason survey, NBA Executives reveal a somewhat unexpected pick for league MVP.
The start of the 2024-25 NBA season is still more than six weeks away but with every passing day, it does feel a little more as if basketball is starting to get into the air. Soon enough, training camps will open and we'll be able to talk about actual on-the-court storylines and not speculation. Nevertheless, this is the time of the offseason when predictions and season previews truly take off.
Last week, ESPN released their version of their pre-season conference previews and now the NBA has released their annual offseason survey in which NBA coaches, scouts, and executives vote on the upcoming season expectations. One interesting note from it came in the pre-season vote for league MVP.
In the annual offseason survey, anonymous NBA executives picked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as their favorite to win the NBA's MVP award. While it may not be "shocking" to see there are some who believe SGA could win the MVP award, I did find it unexpected that he emerged as the favorite heading into the season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to do big things in 2024-25
Between the annual offseason survey and ESPN's pre-season win/loss predictions, it does seem as if the general media is expecting big things for the Thunder this season. After the year they had a year ago, the Thunder are likely heading into a scenario in which it will be conference finals or bust.
The Thunder have all the tools in place to win a title but the question remains if they have a strong enough No. 2 in place next to SGA. There's no questioning SGA anymore. He's now getting picked to win the NBA MVP award before the season starts. That's respect. It's more about whether he has enough of a supporting cast where he could lead the Thunder to a deep playoff run and perhaps even an NBA Championship.
At least for me, it's still a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the Thunder - especially until we see how Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein will acclimate themselves as contributors on the team.
But, make no mistake, the Thunder are no longer the lovable underdogs. They have arrived as a contender. There are real expectations on this team. Can they live up to them? We will all find out together this season.