NBA Finals: 2 Huge keys toward the Dallas Mavericks defending their home floor
Two keys toward the Dallas Mavericks defending their home floor in the NBA Finals.
After playing two games in the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves fighting to stay alive. They have been outplayed and will have to figure out a way to get a win in order to get back in the series.
Luka Doncic has averaged 31 points per game, and has also had to deal with injuries as he has been banged up due to the level of physicality the Boston Celtics bring every game. Doncic can score plenty of points, but the Celtics defense has not made it easy for him.
He usually wins most of his one on one matchups, but this series will likely come down to if the role players can give enough to get the Mavs over the hump. Kyrie Irving has yet to find his groove, and he needs to find it soon, or this Mavs team will find itself on the brink of elimination.
A lot of things have to go right for the Mavs, and even though they will have their home crowd behind them, they have to realize that this is a must-win game. In order for them to do that, they have to be better on both sides of the floor and not fall victim to the mental mistakes that cost them the first two games.