NBA insider hints Los Angeles Lakers are on verge of trade for star forward
One NBA insider seems to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to trading for a star forward who would help the team reemerge as contenders.
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't done much after missing out on Klay Thompson earlier in the NBA offseason. However, the hope is that they are able to make a move for a difference-making player before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
One player that the Lakers reportedly have their eye on is Jerami Grant. And there's at least one NBA insider that seems to believe it's a deal that will eventually get done.
In a recent podcast, Zach Lowe made it seem that it's almost a foregone conclusion that the Lakers are going to land Grant at some point soon. There's a chance he was being a bit facetious but, if nothing else, it does give off the sense that the two sides are interested in getting a potential deal done. Whether it ends up happening remains to be seen, but there are reasons for both the Blazers and Lakers to get something done before the start of the season.
How much of a difference would Jerami Grant make for the Los Angeles Lakers?
If the Lakers and Blazers were able to get something done, Grant would be a great addition to the Lakers. Not only would he help beef up the team's frontcourt and add another layer of versatility for the team, but he'd be an underrated help on the offensive end of the floor as a legit second or third option.
Grant has always been known for being a strong two-way player. However, over the last few years, he's certainly made major strides on the offensive end that too often get overlooked.
For a team like the Lakers, who very much have a need for another consistent offensive-minded contributor, Grant would be able to fit that role to a T. Grant is coming off a season in which he averaged 21 points and four rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range for the Blazers.
At 30 years old, Grant still has plenty left in the tank and would give the Lakers the boost they needed heading into the start of the season. Would the addition of Grant alone make the Lakers a legit contender in the West? Who knows. At this point, though, it may very well be worth the gamble.