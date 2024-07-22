NBA insider predicts Los Angeles Lakers could still end up with big-name center
One NBA insider believes there's still a path toward the Los Aneles Lakers landing big-name center after he signed elsewhere in free agency.
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, Jonas Valanciunas was one name that was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential target. In an attempt to find a center that would take significant pressure off of Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, Valanciunas was a natural potential fit. However, it was always going to be difficult to find a way for the Lakers to acquire him without much financial flexibility.
In the end, at the start of free agency, Valanciunas curiously ended up signing with the Washington Wizards. It was not only surprising that Valanciunas didn't sign with the Lakers, but the fact that he didn't even sign with a contender. It seems Valanciunas went with one more big payday instead of signing with a team that could put him in the best position to win. And it's hard to blame Valanciunas for that. The point of free agency is for players to get the most out of their opportunities. That's exactly what Valanciunas did by accepting the three-year, $30 million contract offer from the Wizards.
However, even though Valanciunas is going to start the season in Washington, there's one NBA insider who believes he could still end up on the Lakers at some point in the future.
On a recent episode of his podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he wouldn't "rule out" the possibility of Valanciunas still ending up on the Lakers this year. Windhorst is speaking to the chance that the Wizards could look to explore Valanciunas' trade market at the deadline.
Could the Los Angeles Lakers swing a trade for Jonas Valanciunas?
Considering Washington is in the early stages of a rebuild, it's pretty clear they signed Valanciunas with the intention of using him as an asset at some point. Who knows if that will come as soon as this season but at this point, that can't be completely discounted.
Of course, we have to wait and see what other moves the Lakers end up making this offseason, but adding a defensive-minded center like Valanciunas is near the top of their priority list heading into the start of the new season.
In an ideal world, the Lakers would've been able to sign a player like Valanciunas on the cheap. However, that didn't end up happening in free agency. But, hey, it appears there's still a chance they could end up trading for him at the deadline.