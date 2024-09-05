NBA legend takes out-of-line shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
An NBA legend takes a surprisingly massive shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the start of the 2024-25 season.
For the most part this offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been a punching bag for talking heads across the league. And one NBA legend and current TV personality took advantage of his opportunity to pile on the narrative against the Bucks.
During an interview with Bill Simmons, Charles Barkley talked down on the notion that Giannis and the Bucks could emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference this season. Part of Barkley's "shot" at Giannis and the Bucks revolved around the fact that the former needs to become a better all-around basketball player.
Have Giannis and the Bucks become underrated?
This is quite the loaded "take," if that's what we're going to categorize it as. For as much as Giannis and the Bucks are being "counted out" heading into this season, it's pretty crazy to think that just two seasons ago, Giannis was being crowned as the best player in the world after leading the Bucks to their first NBA Championship since 1971.
But that just goes to show how quickly the narrative can change in the NBA and tells us all we need to know of the "what have you done for me lately" sports culture we currently operate in. After two disappointing showing in the playoffs, which both can at least partly be blamed due to injury troubles, the Bucks and Giannis have become quite the afterthought in the East.
At this point, both are considered to be "underrated" and could operate as the "underdogs" of the East if they wanted to. With the way the narrative is at the moment, that would be an easy sell in that locker room.
There's no question that the Bucks have a big season ahead of them. They desperately have to bounce back this year. However, it's also fair to say that the narrative surrounding this team is getting a little out of hand. Giannis is probably one of the most complete players in the league and, for all their injury concerns, the Bucks could very well win 50-plus games this season.
Barkley is off on this one. He probably got a bit too carried away in trying to be bold with this take but I'd imagine this is one he could easily grow to regret in the future.