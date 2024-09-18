NBA: Looking back at the 5 longest losing streaks in NBA regular season history
T-3. Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-11) - 26 games
In the aftermath of "The Decision," the Cleveland Cavaliers were left licking their wounds. Losing LeBron James completely changed the outlook for the Cavs heading into the 2010-11 season. During that season, the Cavs would finish with just 19 games and were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. In the process, they would also go on to lost 26 straight games. For a team in transition, Cleveland needed some luck in the draft. In the end, the Cavs selected Kyrie Irving with the No. 1 pick. And while it's not a move that automatically changed culture of the team, it was, ironically, the first step in sealing LeBron's return.
If Kyrie is not on the roster, I'm not sure if LeBron seriously explores the possibility of returning to the Cavs three years later. For as talented as Kyrie was right off the bat for the Cavs, Cleveland would continue to struggle the following season.
Even with Kyrie on the roster, the Cavs would win just 21 games the following season. They were awarded another top pick and that would put the wheels in motion for LeBron to return in 2014.