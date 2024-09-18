NBA: Looking back at the 5 longest losing streaks in NBA regular season history
T-1. Philadelphia 76ers - 28 games (2014-16)
Are you surprised to see the Philadelphia 76ers on this list again? Well, you shouldn't. After all, this is a team that remained in their "Trust The Process" era for a few seasons. After tanking for Joel Embiid, the job wasn't done. Embiid would miss his first two seasons in the league as he recovered from an injury. That would open the door for the Sixers to continue forward with their tanking aspirations. During the 2014-16 seasons, the Sixers would put together the longest losing streak in NBA history (at the time), losing 28 straight games - 10 to end the 2014-15 season and then 18 to begin the 2015-16 season.
The Sixers would win just 10 games during the 2015-16 season and be awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In what was considered a "win" for "The Process," the Sixers would select Ben Simmons.
Even though the Simmons experiment would fizzle out for the Sixers a few years later, it's hard to suggest that "The Process" didn't work for the team. Since the 2017-18 season, the Sixers have made the playoffs seven straight years with Embiid at the center of their success.