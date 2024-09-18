NBA: Looking back at the 5 longest losing streaks in NBA regular season history
T-1. Detroit Pistons - 28 games (2023-24)
The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons nearly broke the record for most losses in a row by losing 28 games before they snapped their losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit would start the season 2-29 as it quickly became apparent this was going to be a rough year for the Pistons. To add injury to insult, the Pistons wouldn't even enter the 2024 NBA Draft with a top 3 pick. After losing 14 games, the Pistons fell a few spots in the NBA Draft Lottery and selected No. 5 overall.
The only saving face is the fact that the Pistons have a relatively strong young core in place already. Not being awarded the No. 1 overall pick after such a bad season won't hurt that much, but if the team's young core isn't able to take another step forward in their development this season, perhaps we're having a much different conversation a year from now.
Hopefully, this core has put all the losing behind them. Maybe this is the year where it all begins to come together for the young Pistons. With the losing they've endured of late, the fan base deserves it.