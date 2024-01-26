NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Through the first half of the season, there are teams that have exceeded expectations and some that have failed miserably. Let's hand out some NBA Mid-Season grades.
Now that we've reached the midpoint of the 2023-24 NBA season, it's the ideal time to take a step back at look at how each team has performed so far. Taking into consideration each team's pre-season expectations, we hand out mid-season grades based on where each team stands through the first 40-plus games of the 2023-24 NBA campaign.
Atlanta Hawks
It's quickly become a season to forget for the Atlanta Hawks. Entering year two of the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray experiment, the hope was that something would click for the Hawks. At the very least, there would be enough encouraging signs to prompt the Hawks to continue down this path.
That simply hasn't happened this season. Instead, the Hawks have enough evidence to suggest that a retooling of the roster is very much needed. And that appears to be starting at the NBA Trade Deadline. There's an expectation that the Hawks are going to start the retooling by trading Dejounte Murray in the next couple of weeks. If that happens, good or bad, it will spark a new era for the franchise.
The Hawks haven't completely failed this season but they're barley passing due to the emergence of Jalen Johnson, who appears to be another find at the wing position for the franchise.
Grade: C-