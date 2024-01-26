NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Golden State Warriors
Through the first half of this season, the Golden State Warriors haven't looked much like themselves. At the midway point of the season, the Warriors are sitting outside the top 10 of the Western Conference standings and the vast majority of their players underperforming. Quite frankly, it's difficult to see how this team is going to change things around drastically in the second half of the season.
There was a chance that perhaps a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline would help right the ship but, at this point, that's somewhat hard to believe. Moving forward, either something is going to click for the Warriors or this team is going to go down with the ship. Klay Thompson hasn't looked like his former self, Draymond Green has made more headlines for physical altercations rather than on-the-court production, and Andrew Wiggins has regressed in a big way.
Right now, the Warriors are just a bad team. There's really no other way to describe Golden State's first half of the season. The Warriors are on the verge of failing. Do they have one more run in them?
Grade D-