NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have made waves this season with their high-powered offense and by making a run to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship. They also then pulled off the big move for Pascal Siakam recently. Even though they haven't yet reaped the full benefits of making such a win-now trade, the expectation is that Siakam is going to be an excellent supporting star next to Tyrese Haliburton once he's fully healthy again.
All in all, the Pacers are very much a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference and we've very much been seeing seeds of that all throughout this season. Considering this is a team that is likely going to make the playoffs one way or another in the East, the Pacers very much deserve an above-passing grade through the first half of the season.
The Pacers are on the right track and the belief is that their best basketball is still very much in front of them this season. If the Pacers hit their ceiling, this is a team that could make a run to the second round of the playoffs.
Grade: B+