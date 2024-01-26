NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies
Even trying to find the silver lining in every situation, it's difficult to do that for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. From the opening tip, it was clear that the Grizzlies were going to face an uphill battle to reclaim their stop near the top of the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant missing the first 25 games due to a suspension, it was essential for the rest of the supporting cast to do their part in keeping the team afloat until he returned.
Instead of keeping the team afloat, the Grizzlies emerged as one of the worst teams in the league to start the season. Then, even when Morant returned, it was every bit but ideal as he was recently shut down for the season due to an injury. All in all, this year is going to be remembered as a forgotten season for the Grizzlies.
Heading into the offseason, the Grizzlies are going to have to answer some big questions about the team's supporting cast around Morant. There are some good pieces in place but there are also some clear weaknesses around their superstar.
Grade: F