NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Boston Celtics
On paper, the Boston Celtics have the best roster in the NBA. From top to bottom, I don't think there would be much pushback on that. And through the first half of the season, the Celtics have done a great job of backing that up. Boston is on pace to win 60-plus games this season and will likely be considered the favorite to win it all once the playoffs begin. But that's not something new for the Celtics.
Boston has been in the position before. They haven't completed the task in more than a decade. The stars are aligned for the Celtics to do so this season. They've been close each of the last few seasons. Right now, they've had their best roster since the big three.
The Celtics have had as great of a season as possible. The reason they don't get an A+ is because their work isn't done. Even though they're on pace to have one of their best regular seasons in recent history, none of it will matter if they're unable to win the 2024 NBA Championship. Entering this season, those were the expectations surrounding this team.