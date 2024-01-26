NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Piggybacking on how good and impressive the Minnesota Timberwolves have been, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been right there as the other team in the Western Conference that no one seemed to expect to make this big of a jump. At the midway point of the season, the Thunder sits as one of the three best teams in the West standings. And with how they've played through the first 40-plus games of the regular season, it's hard to see a regression coming in the second half of the year.
Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have emerged as one of the most dangerous - and dynamic - teams in the NBA. Much like the Wolves, the big question regarding the Thunder is how sustainable this all is. I'd argue that the Thunder are here to stay but as often is the case in the NBA, we have to see consistently before we crown them.
It's been a great first half of the season in OKC and the future is certainly bright. Heading into the remainder of the season, the big question is whether the future is now.
Grade: A