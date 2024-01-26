NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Philadelphia 76ers
Considering what this team was seemingly up against at the start of the season, you can't really be upset with where the Philadelphia 76ers are at the midway point of the season. So far this year, it's been no James Harden, no problem for the Sixers. During the offseason, I'm not sure many envisioned that to be the case for the Sixers. Because of their continued excellence without Harden, that earns them a flying "A" in their mid-season report card.
What Joel Embiid is doing so far this season is not surprising. In fact, you can argue that's something that was expected heading into this season. However, the job that head coach Nick Nurse has done is encouraging. The continued developmental steps that Tyrese Maxey has made are also something the Sixers should be excited about.
The rest of the supporting cast has also been excelling this season for Philly. In short, it's all come together for the Sixers through the first half of this season. Even though the Sixers may still very well be a piece away from being a true championship contender this season, there is still a lot the team should be pleased about.
Grade: A