NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Phoenix Suns
After a very rough and uncertain start to the season, the Phoenix Suns have begun to play much better over the last few weeks of the season. Since December 27, the Suns have looked like a much different team. It seems that health really does matter. And as the Suns have gotten more and more healthy, they've begun to turn a corner on their early-season struggles. Overall, they've won 12 of their last 15 games. At this point, the Suns are just a few games out of a top 4 seed in the West standings.
Considering the narrative around this team just a month ago, the Suns have to feel good about themselves heading into the second half of the season. That said, I think we should pump the brakes on the feel-good month the Suns have had. Entering the season, the expectations for this team were championship or bust. That doesn't change because of a slow start.
If the Suns don't win it all this season, no matter where they end up losing, this experiment is going to be considered a failure. A core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal should never be competing for second place.
Grade: C+