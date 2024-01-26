NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Sacramento Kings
After being the biggest surprises in the NBA a year ago, the hope surrounding the Sacramento Kings heading into this season was that they would be able to take another step forward in their progression as a team. While they've had some bright moments so far this season, the Kings have struggled with overall consistency to keep pace with the other elites in the Western Conference. Right now, short of making a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline, it appears that the Kings are going to have to win their way into the playoffs via the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
That can't feel good for a team that finished with the third-best record in the West a year ago. Even though it would be foolish to expect the Kings to replicate their success (in the standings) from last year, at the very least finishing as a top 6 seed in the West was attainable. There's a very good chance that's not happening this season.
Still, the Kings are on pace to win 46-48 games this season. After winning 48 games last year, that is not a bad way to go out this season. In fact, I'd argue that was the goal for the Kings.
Grade: B-