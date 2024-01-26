NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
San Antonio Spurs
At the start of the season, there were some that believed the San Antonio Spurs could make a run into the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. As foolish as some of those prognostications were, most of that hope surrounded around rookie Victor Wembanyama. While the Spurs haven't been a "Play-In Tournament worthy" team this season, much of their issues this year have to do with everything around Wemby and not the rookie himself, which is a good sign for this team.
Every concern and question that surrounded Wemby should be put to bed. He's every bit as advertised so far this season and he's still just scratching the surface of the player he can be. The future is bright in San Antonio and Wemby is one of the primary reasons why. At the same time, there hasn't been much else the Spurs can feel good about aside from Wemby. And that's the biggest reason why they get a "C" as their mid-season mark.
The second half of the season is going to be huge for this team. A successful run late in the season could very well catapult them into 2024-25 with positive momentum.
Grade: C