NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Toronto Raptors
If it wasn't for the work that the front office has done in the last month of the season, the Toronto Raptors would probably be checking in with a much worse mid-season grade than their "B-." However, because of their sudden change of heart to embrace a retooling around Scottie Barnes, the Raptors are once again a team on the rise. Toronto's rise may not come until next season, but this is a team that is building a strong young core once again.
After their recent trades of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, the Raptors now have a core of Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and a flurry of future first-round picks that they'll be able to use to continue to build around this foundation. On the court, the Raptors have also left much to be desired as they're currently sitting outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings.
Again, it's a good sign that the Raptors finally decided to pivot toward a retooling. I'd argue that it came a year too late. Nevertheless, it seems that Toronto is back on the right track. If they are smart with their next moves, this is a team that could make a move up the East standings sooner rather than later.
Grade: B-