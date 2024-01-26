NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards are one of the few teams on this list that are going to get a failing mid-season grade. That's because there's little to feel good about this team moving forward. No building blocks. No big trade deadline candidates that could expedite their rebuilding process. And not even the hope of landing a big-time prospect if they're bad enough to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (at least not yet).
But I do suppose they do get somewhat of a pass considering they just made the pivot toward their rebuild. It's understandably going to take some time for the Wizards to find their footing in their rebuild, but there hasn't been much to root for this season. And that's not exactly all that encouraging for this franchise.
With the way the first half of this season has gone for the Wizards, I suppose not having the worst record in the league is a good thing. Then again, if it wasn't for the Detroit Pistons having a historically bad season, the Wizards would probably be the worst team in the league.
Grade: F