NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Cleveland Cavaliers
There's been plenty of ups and downs through the first half of the season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The good news for the Cavs, and ultimately the biggest reason for their B- grade, is the fact that they've been red hot over the last month of the season. Ironically enough, the Cavs have looked the best this season with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley out with injuries. Ideally, when Garland and Mobley return, the Cavs will be able to carry their current momentum and flip another shift heading into the push toward the playoffs.
Donovan Mitchell has been every bit as advertised this season, and then some. At this point, if the Cavs continue to make a move up the Eastern Conference standings, he should probably get some NBA MVP love. Right now, finishing as a top 2 or 3 seed is not off the table for the Cavs. Considering where this team was roughly a month ago, that was borderline unbelievable.
If the Cavs can continue to play at this level and get the playoffs healthy, Cleveland could quickly emerge into a team that no one will want to see in a seven-game playoff series.
Grade: B-