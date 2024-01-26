NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Dallas Mavericks
After a curious ending to last season, in which they missed the playoffs after trading for Kyrie Irving at the NBA Trade Deadline, there were many that doubted whether the Dallas Mavericks would play much of a factor in the Western Conference this season. Nevertheless, through the first half of the season, the Mavs are very much in the mix in the West. They're within striking distance of a top 4 seed and could be one NBA Trade Deadline move away from making a strong move in the standings during the second half of the season.
Kyrie Irving has kept his head down and has been an excellent running mate next to Luka Doncic, who is playing at an NBA MVP level. If the Mavs can pull off the right move before the trade deadline, there's a case to be made that they could emerge as a dark horse threat to shake up the hierarchy in the West playoffs.
For now, the Mavs get a solid passing grade. With that said, there's so much more the Mavs can accomplish during the second half of the season as easily as they could mess things up.
Grade: B