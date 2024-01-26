NBA Mid-Season Grades: Celtics standout; Warriors, Lakers receive failing marks
Handing out mid-season grades to every team in the NBA.
Detroit Pistons
At the start of the season, there was a hope that the Detroit Pistons could make a surprising run to the postseason. With one of the most talented young cores in the league, the intrigue surrounding the Pistons was clearly on the rise. But that quickly came to an end as it became apparent that the Pistons were borderlining on historically bad. Detroit has already set the NBA record for most losses in a row this season (28). They're also currently on pace to win less than 10 games this season. Not great.
Adding to their discouraging team results is their underwhelming individual development, which is exactly what this season was hinging on.
Cade Cunningham hasn't made as big of a jump as perhaps the team hoped he would this year and Jaden Ivey has taken a bit of a step back during his sophomore season. All in all, this season has left the Pistons with more questions than answers. Heading into the offseason, it's almost impossible to predict how the Pistons are going to operate. One thing is for sure, something almost has to change.
Grade: F