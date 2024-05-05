NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
11. Atlanta Hawks - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
Like many other teams selecting late in the lottery, the Atlanta Hawks could use this asset in many ways. But after making the big move for Trae Young (in this simulated mock draft), the Hawks could turn around and use this selection to add to their wing depth. One particular prospect that has fallen a bit over the last couple of months in many draft boards is Matas Buzelis. There was one point during the pre-draft process that Buzelis was considered a potential top-five pick. That's no longer the case after fading toward the end of this season with the G League Ignite.
At this point, there's a chance that Buzelis could even fall out of the lottery completely. However, because of his fall down consensus draft boards, he's a prospect that a team like the Hawks should be willing to take a gamble on late in the lottery.
With the Hawks likely taking a bit of a step back this offseason, they should continue to try to add as much young talent as they possibly can. Eventually, they're going to hit on their next star. Perhaps Buzelis could end up being that player for the Hawks down the line.