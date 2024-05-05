NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Jared McCain, G, Duke
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be the prime example of the rich getting richer. As they looked to make a possible NBA Finals run this season, the Thunder will enter the offseason with another lottery pick in the NBA Draft. This asset will certainly be a luxury for Oklahoma City, but they're almost certainly to take advantage of this opportunity. One prospect that could make sense for a contending team like the Thunder is Duke guard Jared McCain.
As one of the best pure three-point shooters in this year's draft class, McCain could emerge as a valuable developmental project for any contending team. While he may not have much promise as a player with long-term star potential, he could emerge as a natural fit right away for a team like the Thunder.
Even if the best-case scenario for McCain is to be a microwave scorer off the bench, he would prove much value for a Thunder team that is looking to find the right championship-worthy complementary pieces.