NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
13. Sacramento Kings - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
It may be an unpopular opinion, but the Sacramento Kings could be at a bit of a crossroad heading into the offseason. They took a bit of a step back technically this season after not qualifying for the NBA Playoffs (losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament). Heading into the offseason, the Kings need to take a strong look at themselves in the mirror and figute out what lies ahead of the team as they look to take another step forward in the Western Conference. Heading into the NBA Draft with another lottery pick, Ja'Kobe Walter could be a prospect worth taking a flyer on.
With a somewhat unknown future, Walter is the type of player that could blossom down the line for the Kings. After De'Aaron Fox, there remains a lot of uncertainty for the Kings in the backcourt. Not to mention that it doesn't appear as if they're going to be able to re-sign Malik Monk.
Drafting Walter could be a long-term play that could end up paying dividends sooner rather than later if he ends up blossoming right away. The Kings aren't in crisis just yet, but they could soon find themselves there quickly.