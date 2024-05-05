NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
Even though the Philadelphia 76ers were trending in the right direction after James Harden's somewhat surprising trade request, this is a team that heads into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer. The demand from the fanbase will be to add a big-time All-Star talent to the core of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid and because of that, there's no guarantee the Sixers retain this pick. Assuming they do, of course, taking a flier on Kel'el Ware could be worth it for the team heading into the offseason.
Finding a reliable backcourt for Embiid wouldn't be a bad move for the Sixers. While Ware may not be the ideal ready-to-play prospect, he does offer some long-term upside at the center position for Philadelphia. Coming off a productive sophomore season at Indiana in which he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 59 percent shooting from the field and 53 percent shooting from 3-point range, perhaps the Sixers believe Ware can offer something sooner rather than later.
It'll be interesting to see if Ware impresses during his individual visits and workouts. It could very well dictate whether he rises into the lottery or continues to fall down the first-round board.