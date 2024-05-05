NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles) - Devin Carter, G, Providence
With two projected first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, it'll be interesting to see how the New Orleans Pelicans look to address some of the holes on the roster. Even though New Orleans is a relatively deep team, this team still has plenty of questions to answer before they enter the new season. One prospect who could be a worthy gamble at this point in the first round is Devin Carter. As one of the most productive players in college basketball last season, the big question is whether Carter will translate as a read-to-play prospect.
If the answer to that question is yes, there's a chance that he will raise up draft boards over the next month and a half. However, if those questions persist, Carter is the type of prospect that could end up falling all the way toward the bottom of the first round.
But everyone else's misjudgment could be the Pelicans' gain. Carter is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range for Providence.