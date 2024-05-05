NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
18. Orlando Magic - Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, it was clear that no matter what happened throughout the first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic was going to enter the offseason with a chip on its shoulder. That sentiment hasn't changed at all. This summer, the Magic will have the opportunity to continue to add to the already talented young core. With this mid to late first-round pick, Terrence Shannon Jr. is one prospect that could make sense for the Magic.
As seemingly a plug-and-play prospect, Shannon could fill a very much-needed gap for the Magic on the wing. Without a clear and consistent long-term answer next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Shannon could be an intriguing long-term prospect.
While there are some limitations in his long-term potential, Shannon proved this past season that he is a dynamic offensive player who does have the promise to develop into a star at the next level. The question is whether the Magic will be able to get the most out of Shannon in the NBA or not.