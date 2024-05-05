NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
A second first-round pick, the Toronto Raptors could get quite creative here. After taking a guard with their first pick, they could look to address the future of their frontcourt with this selection. One prospect that would make sense for the Raptors at this point in the first round is Tidjane Salaun. Considered one of the bigger question marks in this year's draft class, Salaun could be somewhat of a wildcard prospect. Salaun has the measurements and athleticism to blossom into a potential two-way star down the road. Whether he will ever get there is the big question mark. However, if drafted into one of the better developmental systems in the NBA, you'd have to like his chances.
Salaun isn't the type of prospect that's going to produce or contribute right away, which could make grading this selection difficult. However, if he does reach his ceiling, the Raptors will be very happy with this gamble.
The Raptors are one of the few teams that have the luxury of taking a complete project this late in the first round. After selecting somewhat of a "safe" prospect earlier in the first round, this is the type of move that becomes even more understandable.