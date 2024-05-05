NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
2. Detroit Pistons - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The Detroit Pistons could be preparing to make a big move during the offseason but with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it's safe to say that they'll be looking for a player that could pay dividends for the team down the line. This high, it would be poor decision-making for the Pistons to aim low. Detroit needs to be selecting a prospect that has the highest ceiling at this point in the draft. Zaccharie Risacher would fit exactly that mold for the Pistons.
Even though many draft scouts have cooled on Risacher over the last few weeks, I still believe he's going to emerge as a top 5 pick in a relatively weak draft class. But even in a weak draft class, there are a handful of prospects with a high ceiling. Risacher happens to be one of those players. At No. 2, the Pistons could take Risacher in hopes that he could develop into one of the team's long-term answers on the wing.
While there are certainly many areas of his game that he needs to continue to hone, the hope is that his 3-point shooting and slashing ability is something that will translate right away to the NBA level. Risacher doesn't have to develop into a superstar for this pick to be considered a success down the line,