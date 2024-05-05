NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Looking to add even more depth to their frontcourt, specifically at the center position, I can't help but wonder if this is the range where Zach Edey could be taken. With how productive he has been for the past two seasons at Purdue, he's likely going to get a shot to prove his worth as a first-round pick. Maybe the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 21 could be a potential landing spot for one of the more polarizing players in college basketball.
With the uncertainty that revolves around Jonas Valanciunas, who is a free agent this summer, there could be a huge void at the center position. That's where this pick could make even more sense for New Orleans. Plus, you can't tell me that there isn't a small part of the Pelicans that wouldn't be at least a tad interested in how a potential frontcourt duo of Zion Williamson and Edey would look on the floor.
Edey was the biggest player every night in college basketball. That will continue to be the case in the NBA, with the exception of when the Pelicans play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The question is, could he replicate a similar level of production?