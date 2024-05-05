NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
22. Phoenix Suns - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
As the most disappointing team in the NBA this past season, the Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with one goal in mind - find a way to improve the roster without many avenues toward achieving that. As you would expect, that's going to be a lot easier said than done. One way the Suns could possibly accomplish that is by hitting a home run with their late first-round pick. Because of their situation, I can't help but wonder how natural of a fit Tyler Kolek could be for the Suns heading into next season. Especially considering that this team desperately needed a more natural point guard on the roster.
Kolek could be exactly that for the Suns. As a highly productive player this past season at Marquette, Kolek was arguably the most important part of the team's offense. In what was his senior season, Kolek averaged 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If Kolek is the ready-to-contribute that many believe he will be at the next level, he'd make a strong addition for the Suns.