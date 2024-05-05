NBA Mock Draft 12.0: Wizards get lifeline at No. 1; Trae Young is traded in bold deal
The Washington Wizards get a lifeline at No. 1 and Trae Young is traded in a bold deal in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans) - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
After being upset in the NBA Playoffs for a second-straight season and for the third time in five years, the Milwaukee Bucks' decision-makers have much to think about. While it would be shocking if the Bucks decided to break up their core of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton, this could be the offseason where a big change is needed. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, at the very least, the Bucks will be able to add a potential project to their roster. They should probably look for long-term potential considering the cloud of uncertainty that revolves around this franchise moving forward.
Tyler Smith would be the exact definition of that. As an athletic big, Smith checks all the boxes. The hope is that he can continue to develop on the offensive end where he can be a true weapon. The concerns all fall defensively. He needs to learn fast on that end of the floor if he's going to sniff minutes at the next level.
While Smith isn't the type of prospect that's going to pay dividends immediately, he certainly could end up being worth the gamble if developed properly.